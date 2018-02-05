SPOKANE, Wash.—Here’s something to get jazzed about.

Athleta hosts a 55-minute jazzercise class in Riverfront Park on Tuesdays.

“Known as the original dance party workout, jazzercise blends Pilates, yoga, kickboxing, and strength training,” said a tweet from Riverfront Park.

Athleta’s Alexis Butler said it was a fun way to get people to the park.

“There are so many fun people, tons of energy, and just good vibes with this,” said Butler.

Atleta holds many classes and talks for their mission “empower her.”

The classes are held on the skate ribbon at 5:30 p.m. through July, weather permitting, or they will move inside. The classes are free to attend and there is a lucky participant who wins a $25 shop card every week, according to Butler.

© 2018 KREM