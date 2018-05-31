SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane ArtFest is back this weekend in its 33rd year. There will be over 150 local and regional artist booths, and you will get the full festival experience if you come out starting Friday.

Times are changing and the festival has evolved over time to keep up.

You may have noticed that the festival has added music, food, wine and beer.

This year, you will experience art through different mediums like painting, glass art and photography, and a craft approach through food trucks.

This means you will see different, interesting and fun choices.

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture puts the festival on each year and museum staff said its success is owed to the community.

"Spokane has an amazing art scene, we are just a piece of it," said Wes Jessup, executive director of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. "There are so many other parts to it, you know? There's so many amazing artists that work in Spokane so this is just our organization's way of increasing that world. That's why ArtFest is 33-years-old and it's going to keep going," he said.

ArtFest begins Friday and will go through Sunday. The event will take place at Coeur D'Alene Park in Browne's Addition and admission is free.

Festival times will vary each day. For more information, you can visit the event's Facebook page for times.

Wes Jessup with the MAC said the turnout is usually pretty big and they often see anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people who attend. He added that the event's success is owed to the community.

"Spokane has an amazing art scene, we are just a piece of it. There are so many other parts to it, you know?" said Jessup. There's so many amazing artists that work in Spokane, so this is just our organization's way of increasing that world. That's why ArtFest is 33-years-old and it's going to keep going."

© 2018 KREM