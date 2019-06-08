SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly stabbing his roommate in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives said Christopher Lane-Propstra, 26, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree assault.

Investigators said Lane-Propstra told them he acted in self defense. The 45-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and is in satisfactory condition.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home on E. Skyview.

Lane-Propstra told deputies his roommate had been drinking alcohol and was "out of control." Investigators said this was an ongoing dispute which reignited when he took his dog out to the backyard.

Officials said his roommate came out of the house and said he was going to urinate on the neighbor’s dog because it always urinated in his yard.

Investigators said Lane-Propstra started arguing with his roommate because of his statements and went back downstairs into his bedroom. The argument continued and started to escalate so Lane-Propstra armed himself with a knife, police said. As the argument continued at the doorway of Lane-Propstra's bedroom door, his roommate pushed his way into his room and started to assault him, officials said. Lane-Propstra began swingin the knife, stabbing and cutting his roommate several times, deputies said.

Authorities said the victim admitted he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. He explained he had been involved in an ongoing argument with Lane-Propstra throughout the day but couldn't recall why they had been arguing. The victim said he went downstairs and was stabbed by Lane-Propstra for an unknown reason.

Major Crime got a search warrant for the home and processed the scene for evidence.

