SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department pulled a body from the Spokane River at the Upriver Dam on Thursday morning.

According to SFD, reports of a dead body at the dam came in at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, crews used kayaks to free the body from the dam and take it out of the river, according to SFD.

The fire department said it took 30 minutes to recover the body and hasn't released anymore information about the victim or what happened.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.

