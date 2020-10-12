Spokane's Anne McClain named to NASA Artemis missions, could be first woman to walk on moon

Richland's Kayla Barron is another Eastern Washington woman who could be the first to walk on the moon as part of NASA's Artemis mission.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — NASA has named two Inland Northwest women astronauts, including Spokane native Anne McClain, to the agency's future Artemis missions, meaning they could be the first women to walk on the moon.

On Wednesday, Anne McClain was named to the 18-person Artemis Team for the future missions by NASA. Richland's Kayla Barron was also named to the crew.

The Artemis program will see NASA attempt to land another man and woman on the moon by 2024, according to the agency's website. NASA plans to use data from the moon missions to try to send astronauts to Mars.

McClain has spent 204 days in space and has conducted two spacewalks, according to NASA. She graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1997.

Barron is originally from Pocatello, Idaho, but lists Richland as her hometown, according to NASA.