Amber Waldref becomes new board of health member for Spokane County

Waldref not only has prior service on the BOH but an extensive history of volunteering and community service.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Newly-elected Spokane County Commissioner Amber Waldref was recently appointed as the newest member of the Board of Health (BOH) for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).

Waldref not only has prior service on the BOH but an extensive history of volunteering and community service.

Currently she serves on the Washington State University Spokane Advisory Council, the Holy Names Music Center Board of Trustees and the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force.

“We are very excited to welcome Commissioner Waldref back to the Spokane Regional Health District family as a member of the board,” said Lola Phillips, deputy administrative officer for SRHD.

“Her experience in serving the community and working with vulnerable populations will be a valuable asset.”

Waldref will fill the position previously held by Commissioner Al French.

For a full biography on Waldref you can click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.