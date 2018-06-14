SPOKANE, Wash.-- Alaska Airlines announced on Thursday a nonstop flight between Spokane and San Diego.

The new flight is scheduled to take off starting Monday, October 1.

"We're excited to add another connection between the Pacific Northwest and California with our new nonstop service between Spokane and San Diego, one of our key focus cities for growth," said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines."

Flights from Spokane to San Diego will depart daily at 7:10 a.m. and land at 9:55 a.m. Flights from San Diego to Spokane will depart daily at 5:40 p.m. and land at 8:25 p.m.

The flight will feature Alaska Airlines' Embraer 175 jets. The aircraft features three-class cabins with every seat along a window or aisle.

"Nonstop service from the second largest city in Washington state to the second largest city in California has been an important priority for us and our partners in the business community," said Spokane Airport Board Chair Nancy Vorhees.

The flight between Spokane and San Diego will be part of Alaska's Wine Flies Free program, which allows Mileage Plan members to check an entire case of wine of up to 12 bottles with no baggage fee.

