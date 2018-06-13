AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- A five-year-old Airway Heights boy was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Airways Heights Police said Isaiah Hamilton was last seen at Shorty Combs Park in Airway Heights around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Isaiah is approximately 3'05", weighs 40 pounds and has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt and shorts.

AHPD continued their search for Isaiah overnight.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case #2018-8400004058.

