SPOKANE, Wash. – A military family stationed in Japan who bought their first home in Spokane are being featured on HGTV’s House Hunters on Tuesday.

This is the second time in five months Spokane has been featured on the show.

The couple, Dane and Mindy Arnholt, lived in Japan from 2014-2017. Dane is a Major in the U.S. Air Force and flew the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. Mindy is a professional photographer In May 2017, they received orders to Fairchild Air Force Base and their house hunting started immediately. They said they had a hard time buying a home from so far away, in a town where houses were going fast.

“I would wake up at 4 a.m. Japan-time and see houses that had been listed while I was sleeping, but by the time I could email my realtor or get a friend over there, the house would have four offers it. It was incredible. I couldn’t believe how fast the market was moving,” Mindy said.

Mindy learned about House Hunters application process on a pod cast and decided to apply. Then they came to Spokane and crashed in a friend’s basement while they looked at homes.

According to the shows TV listing, Mindy wanted an older charmer home with space for her photography studio and Dane did not mind some sweat equity as long as there is a dedicated workshop.

The episode airs Tuesday on HGTV at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.

