SPOKANE, Wash. — After two months of negotiations, Spokane Public Schools teachers have a salary agreement with the district and it includes a big increase for nearly all teachers. However, some of the numbers are not matching up.

Spokane Public Schools said, the contract allows for an average increase of 13.32 percent for teachers and other certificated staff.

The Spokane Education Association, the teacher’s union, said a slightly higher average at 14.3 percent.

The president of the union Katy Henry said the Washington Education Association is investigating the discrepancy.

KREM also received a viewer email saying some teachers, under the new contract, will see a decrease in their salary. This is partially true, and complex. Henry, also mentioned that the old "salary allocation model" was not evenly indexed and inflated for some cells.

Cells represent a teacher's education level and years of experience. For example, a teacher of two years with a master’s degree and 45 additional education credits is one cell. A teacher of one year with a master’s degree and 90 additional credits is another cell.

Under the new contract, the salary schedule is now even. While that means some teachers will see a decrease in their salary, Henry said they will end up making more money in the long run.

Henry encourages members to call the Spokane Education Association if they still have questions.

There is still a year left before this contract expires and the Spokane Public Schools board still has to officially approve the salary agreement for it to go in effect.

The board is scheduled to vote on this at its Sept.12 meeting.

