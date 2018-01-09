A Spokane Valley woman is concerned about her neighbor who has four dogs that keep getting out of their yard and act aggressively.

Things took a turn for the worst earlier in August when on her dogs was bitten. Now, she wants more to be done to hold dogs’ owners accountable.

Lately, Mary Phillips and her two dogs Dash and Millie have spent a lot of time inside their Spokane Valley home after a scary situation unfolded just outside their door. Phillips said she was watering her garden in front of her home. Millie and Dash were on leashes in her driveway and that's when four dogs ran up.

"All I saw was teeth and my dogs trying to get away that's all I could see," she said. "I finally turned around and there was Millie being attacked by three of the dogs."

The dogs eventually ran off. Millie was bitten pretty bad and had to be taken to the vet. Phillips immediately filed a report with SCRAPS. She said they were her neighbor’s dogs and that she had run into them before but nothing ever this serious. Phillips has called SCRAPS on the dogs several times for running lose and acting what says was aggressively.

She has tried talk to the owner but there has not been much resolved. An investigator with SCRAPS said after Phillip's dog was attacked one of the dogs was deemed a dangerous dog and the other three are considered potentially dangerous. Spokane County code lays out a list of requirements for owners with these types of dogs. It includes having liability insurance on them, required completely secured fencing and a sign that warns people about the dog's status.

Despite this Phillips said there is not enough being done to enforce the law and help victims.

"It is not acceptable something needs to be communicated to the owners and when we who have been attacked ask for information there needs to be something available," she said.

