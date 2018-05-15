SPOKANE, Wash. – The father of actress and dancer Julianne Hough graduated from Gonzaga University over the weekend.

Hough posted about her father, Bruce Hough’s graduation on Instagram.

She wrote, “My dad is always the first to want to learn more and continually pushing himself to grow. He is such an amazing example of putting your mind to something, that anything is possible, and it’s never too late :) When you want something, go for it! Thank you for inspiring me today dad.”

According to his Facebook page, Hough studied global leadership at Gonzaga.

