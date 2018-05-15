SPOKANE, Wash. – The father of actress and dancer Julianne Hough graduated from Gonzaga University over the weekend.
Hough posted about her father, Bruce Hough’s graduation on Instagram.
Congratulations to my papa on graduating this past weekend! My dad is always the first to want to learn more and continually pushing himself to grow. He is such an amazing example of putting your mind to something, that anything is possible, and it’s never too late :) When you want something, go for it! Thank you for inspiring me today dad 😘 #MCM #foreverastudent Side note... pic #3 was me FaceTiming him right before his name was called! You are the absolute cutest papa! Love you
According to his Facebook page, Hough studied global leadership at Gonzaga.