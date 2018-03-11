SPOKANE, Wash. — Election Day is fast approaching and Spokane County voters are getting their ballots in quickly.

As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, more than 40 percent of registered voters in Spokane County returned their ballots, according to Spokane County election records.

The numbers are on par with past elections’ ballot-return rates on and before Nov. 2.

In 2012, 42 percent of voters had turned in their ballots by this time period. In 2014, about 33 percent of voters turned in their ballots. In 2016, about 32 percent of registered voters returned ballots by Nov. 2.

By the end of the 2012 election, 79.54 percent of voters returned their ballots. There was a dip in participation in 2014 with a 56.41 percent of voters returning voters. And in 2016, numbers were back up with 76.54 percent voter turnout.

In other counties the numbers looked similar according to the respective county’s election records.

Stevens County

2012 80.27%

2014 63.3%

2016 78.99%

Pend Oreille County

2012 82.67%

2014 64.61%

2016 79.93%

Whitman County

2012 81.93%

2014 60.53%

2016 84.74%

Is this a record breaking year for voters? KREM will be checking the numbers after the election to find out how many voters participated in this election compared to other years.

