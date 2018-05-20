SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands of spectators enjoyed floats, bands and equestrian groups at the 80th annual Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday evening.

Spokane hosts the largest armed forces torchlight parade in the nation every year.

This year’s Lilac Festival theme was “Swing into Spokane,” focused on shining a light on everything that makes Spokane the “great community it is,” according to the Lilac Festival website.

National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning served as the Honorary Parade Grand Marshal alongside Brigadier General Rhonda Cornum.

The Lilac Festival also features an equestrian competition and float awards. This year, Miss Spokane Interstate Rodeo won royalty in the equestrian category followed by Pendleton Round Up in specialty; Blue Mountain Riders in community; Palouse Empire Rodeo in the “pooper scooper” category; Omak Stampeded for the Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence; and Benton Franklin Fair and Heaven Round Up Rodeo for the Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian” award.

Chewelah nabbed the “Best Overall Community Float Title this Year.”

Here is a full list of winners from the float judging results:

Queen’s Award (Best in population 100 to 1,000)

• 1st-Tekon

• 2nd- Wilbur

• 3rd- Rosalia

Princess’ Award (Best in population 1,000 to 2,000)

• 1st- Oroville

• 2nd- Ritzville

• 3rd- Davenport

President’s Award (Best in population 2,000 to 12,000)

• 1st- Connell

• 2nd- Flosser

• 3rd- Deer Park

Grand Marshall Award (Best in population 12,000 to 700,000)

• 1st- Sunnyside

• 2nd- Marysville

• 3rd- Wenatchee

© 2018 KREM