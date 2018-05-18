SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Animal Protections Service, otherwise known as SCRAPS, said Thursday it continued an investigation into a suspected hoarding situation north of Spokane.

SCRAPS said it executed a search-and-seize warrant Thursday and removed 62 cats from the home. SCRAPS said the rescued cats ranged in age from newborn to adult and varied in body condition and health status.

SCRAPS is investigating the home owners for violations of the Revised Code of Washington and Spokane County Code, including Second Degree Animal Cruelty, Transporting or Confining Animals in an Unsafe Manner, and operating an illegal commercial kennel.

It’s unclear at this time exactly where the problem home was located.

