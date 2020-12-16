x
Five people, two pets safely escape fire at Spokane Valley duplex

A cat and a dog made it out safely along with five people after a fire started on a back deck at the duplex.
Credit: Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Five people and two pets escaped safely from a fire at a Spokane Valley duplex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a fire started on the back deck of a duplex and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Spokane County Fire Departments 8 and 9 along with the City of Spokane Fire Department also responded, according to a tweet from SVFD Chief Bryan Collins. The two pets that escaped were a cat and a dog, according to Collins' tweet.

SVFD spokesperson Julie Happy said crews have started cleaning up and an investigator is on scene.

