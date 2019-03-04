BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Firefighters responded to three separate wildland fires in Idaho on Tuesday, all reported under an hour of each other, officials said.

At about 4 p.m., North Bench Fire District crews responded to Hall Mountain, South Boundary and Paradise Valley, the district said in a Facebook post. Additional crews remained at station number one to cover their own district and 911 calls.

District officials said it's not uncommon to have early season fires, especially in the afternoon during sunny days.

The district reminded people to keep a close eye on controlled burns and be sure to have water and hand tools close by.

“Pockets of dry and flashy fuels can turn a controlled burn into an uncontrolled burn very quickly,” the post read.

