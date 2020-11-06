SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Spokane County Interstate Fair will be held virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from county spokesperson Jared Webley, the fair normally creates $10 million in economic impact.

"When we started planning for this year’s fair, no one could have foreseen the chain of events that would result in the disruption of the 69th annual fair," Spokane County Board of Commissioners Chairman Al French said in the release. "The Fair creates nearly $10 million in economic impact. We realize this decision will have a large financial impact to vendors, suppliers, exhibitors, and our community.”

Advisory Board Chair Craig Opsal also states in the release that the decision "was the hardest we've ever had to make" and was due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

French said staff members are working to plan ways for would-be attendees to be engaged with the fair virtually. Spokane County Fair and Expo Director Erin Gurtel said in the statement that for now, the county is planning for a normal fair in 2021.

More on the interstate fair can be found on the county's website.

