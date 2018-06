SPOKANE, Wash. -- Seasonal reduced speed zones are in effect near several Spokane parks, pools and libraries.

Twenty mile per hour speed limits have been installed at the following playgrounds:

• A.M. Cannon Park/Pool

• Chief Gary Park

• Lincoln Park

• Mission Park/Pool

• Shadle Park/Pool

On Monday, the Spokane Streets Department is adding signs to Comstock, Audubon and Hays Parks.

