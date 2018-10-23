SPOKANE CO., Wash — Ten people have been hospitalized with the flu this season in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District said Tuesday that there have been 10 flu-related hospitalizations in the county so far this season.

Influenza season is usually early October through the end of May.

There have been no influenza deaths reported in Washington State for this season. At this time last season in Spokane County, there were nine hospitalizations and zero deaths.

There have been two cases of pertussis (whooping cough) for the month of October is Spokane County, the Regional health district said.

People can keep up to date with the season's weekly flu statistics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

