SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane County is urging people to wear masks in indoor public places to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A health directive from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz will go into effect on Wednesday, he said during a briefing.

Lutz added that the wearing of masks in places where physical distancing is difficult is "strongly recommended" but not enforceable. No fines or penalties will be issued for those who do not wear masks.

“It’s not a mandate. There’s not going to be a police force. …But I think it’s the right thing to do," he said.

People should wear face coverings in confined spaces such as stores or restaurants, but it is not necessary to wear a mask outdoors, Lutz said. Health officials are also asking local businesses to post signage encouraging people to wear masks.

“Nobody gives you the right to harm somebody," Lutz said. "I would argue, I think, if you’re in a confined space and wearing a mask, you’re not harming somebody. You’re actually helping somebody.”

Lutz has not set an end date for his directive.

King County health officials and County Executive Dow Constantine issued a health directive last week urging people to use face coverings in indoor public spaces and in areas where social distancing is difficult. This includes places like grocery stores, pharmacies and other places.

The face coverings can be anything that covers the nose and mouth to catch respiratory droplets. Health experts say this helps limit the spread of COVID-19.

There is strong evidence that suggests wearing masks drives the curve lower and flatter, Lutz said last week.

“When people are out, if you can’t physically distance, then you should be wearing a mask," Lutz said.

Just wearing a mask is not enough: health officials say people need to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene. It's also important to properly wear your mask and change it out if its dirty.

A snug mask with more layers is the most effective, but a thin, loose mask is better than nothing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization said at the start of the outbreak that masks were not needed by the general public.

But the CDC issued a new recommendation in early April that everyone should wear their own homemade cloth face coverings, citing more than half of a dozen of new studies.

