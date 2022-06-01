Spokane County updates roads, snowplow plan

Spokane County snow crews are focused on main roads on Thursday, but freezing rain and snowdrifts could slow the progress.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has road crews working around the county on Thursday morning to clear snow and deice roads. Right now, snowplow crews are focused on clearing emergency routes and primary arterials.

The county said work on the primary arterials will continue all day and into the evening. The plan is to make progress in plowing the secondary roads on Friday. The county said that depending on conditions, its crews expect to reach residential streets by this weekend.

Spokane County is preparing for warming temperatures later on Thursday that could turn the snow into a wintry mix with the potential for sleet or freezing rain. Winds are also expected overnight and Friday with gusts of 40-50 miles per hour.

Spokane County is warning that the winds could cause snow drifts, particularly in South Spokane County. There is also the potential for downed trees, which could damage power lines and cause power outages.

As the snow becomes wetter, it also gets heavier, which the county says will slow its efforts to clear the snow.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Central Washington, Spokane, Coeur D’Alene and areas eastward. The watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will generally be between four and eight inches across the area, including in Spokane.