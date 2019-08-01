The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will host a six-week class to teach citizens about officer-involved shootings starting in April.

The free class, described as a "citizens academy," will attempt to explain why police shootings happen and how they affect those involved. The class will also cover how officers try to prevent these incidents from happening.

Those participating in the class will also be given the opportunity to act out use-of-force scenarios and learn the laws surrounding police and use of force.

SCSO will host the class at their training center once a week between April 1 and May 6. The class requires participants to register and submit to a background check.

The sheriff's office announced the academy the day after a Spokane Police Department officer shot and killed a man in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood following reports that the man was firing a gun at neighbors.

RELATED: Man shot and killed by Spokane police officer at north central home