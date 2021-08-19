Spokane County Sheriff’s Office offers sign-on bonuses for new applicants

Openings include clerical staff, entry level and upper level deputy positions. The bonuses range from $3,000 to $15,000.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is offering sign-on bonuses to entice applications to apply for several vacant deputy positions and other positions in the agency.

The sign-on bonuses are available for entry-level, intermediate lateral and lateral deputy positions, as well as support and clerical staff. The highest sign-on bonus is $15,000 for Intermediate and Lateral Deputies, $5,000 for entry-level deputies, and $3,000 for support and clerical staff.

The salary of entry-level deputy positions starts at $49,259 and goes up to $79,877 annually. Lateral deputies can make up to $102,243 annually. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office offers benefits, paid time off and retirement plans, according to a press release.

The open support staff includes automotive technicians, Sheriff's public records specialist and Sheriff's technical assistant.

Those who have an interest in working for the sheriff's office can contact a member of their recruitment team by emailing recruiting@spokanesheriff.org.

Spokane County recently offered up a $10,000 sign-on bonus to people looking to be hired by the Spokane County Detention Services (SCDS). Positions include corrections officers, technical assistants and cooks. Salaries range from just over $20,000 to nearly $64,000.