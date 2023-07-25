Spokane County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responds to incident off S. Loyd Lane

The sheriff's office sent out an emergency alert on the situation around 5:40 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency alert saying their bomb squad was working in the area of S. Lloyd Lane off of 29th.

The sheriff's office sent the alert around 5:40 p.m. It's unknown what the bomb squad is responding to. Mark Gregory with the sheriff's office says this is not a criminal investigation.

In a recent update, the sheriff's office says they've completed their work and residents in the area can resume normal activities. SCSO told KREM 2 homeowners in the area found a small amount of dynamite, believed to have belonged to an older relative who worked in the mines.

The sheriff's office responded to the homeowners' 911 call and brought the dynamite back to the station, where they plan to discharge it at the range.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

