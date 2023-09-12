Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds body near Dishman Hills area while searching for missing man

According to the sheriff's office, the body was found while searching for missing 22-year-old Daniel Pronkin, whose car was discovered in the parking area earlier.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Search and Rescue volunteers with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 22-year-old Daniel Pronkin have found a body in the Dishman Hills area.

According to the sheriff's office, the body was found while searching for missing 22-year-old Daniel Pronkin, whose car was discovered in the parking area earlier.

The sheriff's office cannot confirm that the body is Pronkin's at this time. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and will determine the identity of the body, along with the cause and manner of death at a later date.

The investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

