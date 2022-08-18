Law enforcement searching for missing 78-year old man

Gerald B. Krug was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the Otis Orchard/Newman Lake area.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking help in finding 78-year-old Gerald B. Krug.

According to deputies, Krug was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. before he left his home on E. Happy Trails Lane in the Otis Orchard/Newman Lake area. He was reportedly driving a red 2014 Ford Escape, WA license plate AQX3858.

The sheriff's office says Krug has alzheimers and takes needed medications. His family says he left his cell phone at home and is prone to forgetting his location.

Krug is described as white, approximately 6'02'', 220 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Krug's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference # 10108488.

