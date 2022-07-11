Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal scooter crash in Cheney

The crash occurred on July 7 around 5:40 p.m. The scooter driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the car driver sustained minor injuries.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal scooter crash that took place in Cheney on July 7.

Cheney police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a scooter at 1st St. and 2nd St. in Cheney at approximately 5:40 p.m. on July 7.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was at a stop sign on the west side of the intersection before turning north on 1st St. while the scooter was traveling south.

The scooter driver, described in the release as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car driver, another man, was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The sheriff's office said his injuries don't appear to be severe and that impairment is not a factor in this crash.

According to the sheriff's office, the Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased, along with the cause of death, at an appropriate later date.

Due to the severity of the injuries at the time of the crash, Traffic Unit Investigators with the sheriff's office were called to assist with the investigation.

The crash is still under active investigation. We will provide more updates as they become available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.