Spokane County sexual assault detectives searching for man showing 'concerning behavior' at coffee shop

According to Spokane Valley police, the unidentified male acted inappropriately toward baristas at a coffee shop near Barker Road and I-90.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives are searching for a man who reportedly acted inappropriately toward baristas at a coffee shop near Barker Road and I-90.

The unidentified man (pictured above) displayed concerning behavior, according to police. Anyone with knowledge on the man's identity can call SAU Detective Brad Humphrey at (509) 477-3028, reference #10008722.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.