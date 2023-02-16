x
Spokane County sexual assault detectives searching for man showing 'concerning behavior' at coffee shop

According to Spokane Valley police, the unidentified male acted inappropriately toward baristas at a coffee shop near Barker Road and I-90.
Credit: SVPD

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives are searching for a man who reportedly acted inappropriately toward baristas at a coffee shop near Barker Road and I-90.

The unidentified man (pictured above) displayed concerning behavior, according to police. Anyone with knowledge on the man's identity can call SAU Detective Brad Humphrey at (509) 477-3028, reference #10008722.

