Spokane County sells raceway to the Kalispel Tribe for $6.1 million

The Spokane County Commissioners voted unanimously to sign two purchase or sale agreements with the tribe.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County held a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the selling of the Spokane County Raceway to the Kalispel Tribe of Indians.

After the consideration of public testimony, the Spokane County Commissioners voted unanimously to sign two purchase or sale agreements with the tribe.

The total price for the 243-acre raceway will be sold to the Kalispel Tribe for $6,100,000.

“One of the common themes I heard today through public testimony was that when the Kalispel Tribe has a project they follow through in a first-class fashion," Josh Kerns, Chair of Spokane County Board of Commissioners said. "They don’t do anything half-way. They have a proven track record of success when they embark on an endeavor."

This cost covers the land, businesses, and some business-related equipment that is associated with the area.

The sale will now follow a 90-day due diligence period and the official sale is projected to happen sometime in the fall.

Previously, Spokane County had acquired the Raceway Property by auction in 2007. Since then it has been operated by three operators.

Recently, it was owned by Raceway Investments, LLC. On March 2nd, 2021, Spokane County terminated the Operator’s Agreement with Raceway Investments, LLC at the request of its owner, Craig Smith.

"The simple fact is that the track cannot be successful under the County. It’s going to need investments and it also needs a skill set, commitment, and expertise that the County doesn’t have," Al French, Commissioner said. "This sale to the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, from my standpoint, is very heartily supported."