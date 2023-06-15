Spokane County pools opening to the public this coming Monday

Both northside and southside family pools will be open to the public daily starting at 11 a.m on Monday, June 19.

According to a statement from Spokane County, both facilities feature heated activity pools, heated splash pads, concessions, shade umbrellas, towering speed water slides, a lazy river and other attractions.

Concessions will also be available through the facilities' partnership with the Spokane Indians.

The county says the pools offer two public swim sessions from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 7 days a week. Online reservations for these pools are encouraged, but not required and can made up to 14 days in advance.

In addition, the county says the Spokane Parks Foundation's Make-A-Splash will once again sponsor the Saturday Free Community Swim Series this year. Visitors can enjoy free-of-charge swimming from 6-8 p.m. on June 24, July 15 and Aug. 5.

Lastly, several swim lesson spots are still available for purchase with swim lessons scholarships sponsored by Make-A-Splash.

