SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is often after the death of a loved one, that people realize they could have done something to help, but now there may be way before it's too late.

FailSafe For Life is a Spokane County nonprofit dedicated to ending suicide through connection, education and hope.

The nonprofit's president Sabrina Votava said she lost two of her brothers, six months apart to suicide.

Votava started researching the topic and that's when her passion for education was born.

"I saw a lot of the things that I missed and that was really difficult at first to realize there might of been something I could have done," she said.

Votava's nonprofit is often out in the community, spreading awareness at events and even training both youth and adults.

FailSafe For Life will be training youth on Thursday.

It is welcoming many to attend, including members from the LGBT community, who are at a high risk for suicide.

"It's a tricky time for youth in general and the added pressure and impact of questioning one's own sexuality or gender identity and then trying to find out about that, to explore that or learn about it can be really challenging," said Votava.

According to "The Trevor Project," LGBT youth are three times more likely to think about committing suicide and five times more likely to attempt it.

If you are interested in youth training, Thursday's event will be for people ages 14 to 19.

Training is happening at the Spokane Valley Library from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Food will be provided, it is a free event and you could learn how to save your friend's life.

You must register by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

RESOURCES:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Teen Link Hotline: 1-866-TEENLINK

First Call for Help: 509-838-4428

Crisis Text Line: 741741

Trevor Lifeline (LGBT Youth): 866-488-7386.

