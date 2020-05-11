Spokane County Libraries reopen on Thursday after months-long closures

Capacity is limited to 25% and occupancy limits are posted at each Spokane County library location.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Libraries are reopening to the public on Thursday after months-long coronavirus closures.

Facilities will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and curbside pickup will still be available. High-risk customers can visit the libraries during the dedicated hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturday.

The following COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all county libraries:

Masks are required. Libraries will provide a mask if you do not have one for your visit. Those who have medical conditions or choose not to wear a mask can use curbside pickup services, a virtual Book a Librarian Appointment and mobile services.

Capacity is limited to 25% and occupancy limits are posted at each library.

Limit visits to 30 minutes or less.

No food or drink is allowed in the library.

Hand sanitizer is available at all service desks and additional locations.

All returned materials continue to be quarantined for 72 hours after being collected from the book drop and before returning to circulation.

Spokane Public Libraries began welcoming customers by appointment only on Nov. 4. Visible changes to buildings due to COVID-19 include plexiglass around staff areas, removal of all seating, plastic sleeves over computer keyboard and social distance between computer terminals. There will be a 30-minute sanitization process between computer sessions.

Mask are required for all customers who enter library buildings, and people who choose not wear a mask or are unable to do so can take advantage of curbside pickup services.

Library customers can make reservations online for grab-and-go access for light browsing and holds pickup. Customers can also download the Spokane Public Library app on their smartphone and use the "Self-Service Checkout" button to scan and check out materials without touching shared equipment.

Book returns are also open at the STA Plaza, South Hill, Hillyard, East Side, Northtown and Indian Trail locations. All items will be isolated for at least 72 hours after the return, which means they will still show on accounts for at least three days after it is left in a book drop.

Customers can also make reservations for Limited Computer Access at all locations.

All in-person library programs are canceled or postponed indefinitely, thought there are a variety of virtual and pre-recorded programs available on the Spokane Public Library YouTube channel and blog.