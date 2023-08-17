Here's what attendees can expect for this year's Spokane County Interstate Fair

From racing pigs to an acrobatic diver showcase, this year's fair has more than enough to offer.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With this year's Spokane County Interstate Fair just weeks away, fairgoers are clamoring to know just what's in store for them come Sept. 8.

Thrill seekers can expect the following events below for this year's fair:

Racing Pigs (September 9-18)



The racing pigs event will be returning by popular demand. This event will be taking place on the North Lawn of the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Show times are Monday-Saturday's: 11:30am, 2pm, 4pm & 7:30pm, Sunday's: 11:30am, 2pm, & 6pm.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races (September 9-18)

This event will take place in the center of the racing pigs track near the North Lawn. The kids will use all of their might to pull child-seized tractors. Show times are Monday-Saturday's: 3pm & 6pm, Sunday's 3pm & 5pm.

Flying Fools High Dive Show (September 9 - 18)

Located on the North Lawn, acrobatic divers will jump from heights of 3,6,9 and 25 meters into a pool that is 26 feet in diameter and only 9.5 feet deep. Show times are Monday-Saturday's: 1pm, 5pm & 8:30pm, Sunday's 1pm, 4pm & 7:30pm.

For more events and information on this year's fair, click here.

