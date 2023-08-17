x
Spokane County Interstate Fair

Spokane County Interstate Fair releases performer lineup

Alongside the food booths, vendors and games, SCIF will have an all-star lineup of performers for their concert series.
Credit: Spokane County Interstate Fair
Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair (SCIF) released its 2023 concert lineup for fairgoers this year.

SCIF fair dates are scheduled from Sept. 8 to Sept. 17. Alongside the food booths, vendors and games, SCIF will have an all-star lineup of performers for their concert series.

Here are the musicians performing at the fair:

  • Clint Black and Craig Morgan - Sept. 12 (Tuesday) 7:00 p.m. 
  • Martina McBride - Sept. 13 (Wednesday) at 7:00 p.m 
    • Grammy nominee Martina Mcbride has sold over 23 million albums. She has six #1 chart-topping songs. Tickets start at $40.
  • X Ambassadors - Sept. 14 (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m. 
    • The indie band made waves with hits like “Unsteady” and “Renegades”. Thr group has since made more albums and toured UK and North America. Tickets start at $40

Tickets for all performers are now on sale at SCIF website.  For more details on concerts, activities and more, click here

Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year

