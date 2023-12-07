Spokane County Interstate Fair hosts job fair in hopes of filling 200 positions

The Interstate Fair is looking to hire more than 200 temporary workers. These include ticket takers and sellers, clerks, barn cleaners and janitorial staff.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair hosted a job fair to hire for more than 200 positions.

The fair is looking to fill 200 temporary positions. These include ticket takers and sellers, clerks, barn cleaners, and janitorial staff. The fair is just about two months away.

"It takes all the help we can get to put it on. We appreciate everybody and it's a great community place to be," said Rochelle Buchanan, the Interstate Fair's marketing and sales manager.

At the job fair, people had the option to pick which jobs they wanted to apply for and take part in group interviews. Buchanan says she hopes to fill most of their positions this month.

"We hope to see all positions filled. You know, it takes a lot to put on the fair. It's a huge event. It's Spokane's biggest, most popular event," she said.

In previous years, the fair has had trouble filling all their needed positions.

"We would have to outsource them with different employment agencies or different companies or the staffing that we did have, we'll just have to work more hours and take more on," Buchanan said.

Anyone can apply for a temporary position at the fair as long as you are 16 years of age or older.

"A lot of people even just take vacation from their normal job to come and just work the fair, whether they want it for the extra money or people just do love the fair environment and want to come out and spend some extra days playing out here," Buchanan said.

If some of the open positions aren't filled, there could be another job fair in the next couple of weeks. Pay starts at minimum wage but could go up based on experience.

For more information or to apply, click here.

