Spokane County Interstate Fair looking to fill 200 temporary positions

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Need a job in the coming weeks? The Spokane County Interstate Fair is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 12 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fair and Expo Center on the corner of Havana and Broadway.

The fair is looking to fill 200 temporary positions, including ticket takers/sellers, clerks, barn cleaners, and janitorial staff. Signs will be posted at the fairgrounds directing interested applicants to the hiring event.

As part of the application process, people applying for work at the job fair will need to provide two pieces of government-issued identification (i.e., social security card, driver’s license, etc.; military ID alone will not be accepted).

The fair will run from September 8-17. Click here for a job fair application.

Click here for the full list of concerts at the 2023 fair.

For more information on the fair, click here.

