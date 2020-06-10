'We'd carry a purse too': Spokane County firefighters' response to Tomi Lahren tweet gains attention

In a tweet on Wednesday, Fox News personality Tomi Lahren mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A response from Spokane County firefighters to a tweet from Fox News personality Tomi Lahren is garnering national attention on Tuesday.

Lahren hosts a show on the digital Fox Nation site and is a contributor to the TV network. She mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a tweet that reads, “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe.”

Her tweet has received tens of thousands of comments – some of them critical – including one from the union representing Spokane County Fire District 8. The district's four fire stations are located in the Moran, Valleyford, Ponderosa and Saltese areas.

“As we do one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. We’d carry a purse to [sic] if it meant keeping our community safe,” the fire district's union wrote on Twitter.

The union's response, posted just after 8:30 a.m., has already garnered thousands of likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

This is not the first time Lahren has sent a controversial tweet about a political figure. In August 2019, she wrote this about California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is now running alongside Biden for vice president: "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown."