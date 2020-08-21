Spokane County deputies rescue 'cantankerous' cat stuck in tree for 3 days

A deputy rapidly developed rapport with the feline stuck in a tree about 25 feet off the ground, cradled it and descended to safety.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office helped a pet and its owner escape a potential cat-astrophe over the weekend.

Authorities responded to an early morning call of a female screaming about a cat in a tree at about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. The deputies then responded to assist neighbors in the 8400 block of N. Country Homes Boulevard.

Sgt. Thornbugh, who was close to the location, pounced at the opportunity to help a cat owner whose pet had been stuck in a tree for three days. The woman, who was agitated and distraught, identified the escape artist as Juni.

The fire department was unable to respond with a later, leaving three deputies to devise a plan to rescue the feline that was approximately 25 feet off the ground.

A deputy who realized Juni was not a cat burglar trying to avoid arrest bravely commandeered a 28-foot extension ladder and quickly scaled it to reach Juni's perch, the sheriff's office said.

"Rapidly developing...rapport, Deputy Pierson cradled the cantankerous cat and descended to safety," Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory wrote in a press release.