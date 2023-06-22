Spokane County Corrections Officer arrested for sexual misconduct with an inmate

32-year-old Drew S. Seiffert, a Spokane County corrections officer, is facing four counts of first-degree sexual misconduct that took place last year.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Spokane County Corrections Officer was arrested on Thursday for sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to a statement, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) detectives developed probable cause to charge 32-year-old Drew S. Seiffert, a Spokane County corrections officer, with four counts of first-degree sexual misconduct.

The investigation began on Dec. 13, of last year after the Detention Services Administration (DSA) got a report of an inmate who allegedly told officers he observed a corrections officer and a female inmate have inappropriate sexual contact the day before.

DSA officers immediately began looking into the incident and Seiffert was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The incident was also reported to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Sexual Assault Unit and Major Crimes Detectives who began the investigation.

During the investigation, officers conducted interviews, reviewed video camera footage, and collected evidence with the assistance of Spokane County Forensic Unit Specialists. The evidence was later tested at the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

SAU detectives spoke with the female inmate and potential victim, who initially denied any inappropriate contact or relationship with Seiffert. As evidence was discovered, the female admitted she had consensual sexual contact with Seiffert, according to the statement.

SAU Detectives developed probable cause to charge Seiffert with four counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct and he was arrested Thursday.

Seiffert was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.