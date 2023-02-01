Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, announces retirement in 2026

When Dalton steps away from her longtime job she will be 65 years old.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After getting the Spokane County Auditor job in 1999, seven terms later, Vicky Dalton announced her retirement starting Dec. 31, 2026.

When Dalton steps away from her longtime job, she will be 65 years old.

Almost 25 years after becoming the county auditor, Dalton told Spokane Public Radio she has been thinking of retiring for a few years.

“I will be 65 when I retire, and there’s many things on my list of to-dos that I’m just not going be able to accomplish while I am working full time,” Dalton told Spokane Public Radio. “It is full-bore, and so I tend to not do the things for me and my family, such as take vacations.”

She also shared that there is so much more to the job than working on elections.

She told Spokane Public Radio, “Being the county auditor is not an easy job,” Dalton said. “You have four completely different departments. It’s very active. You’re involved with a lot of stakeholders. And this is not a political position. This is a job. You do work.”

Aside from elections, the auditor's office handles payroll for the entire county, pays county bills, handles paperwork for buying a car or home, marriage licenses and much more.

Dalton encourages anyone interested in becoming the Spokane County Auditor to reach out to her. Her email is vdalton@spokanecounty.org.

