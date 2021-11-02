Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke says she won't seek reelection

Former Spokane mayoral candidate Jonathan Bingle announced on Thursday that he is running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Burke.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke, who has served as an advocate for affordable housing and the city's homeless community, announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that she won't seek reelection.

"After careful deliberation, I have decided to not seek re-election. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve during this pivotal time in our city's history and firmly believe our work has positively contributed to a brighter future. I am also confident that I can most effectively contribute to this work by making space for others," Burke wrote in part.

Burke began serving as Spokane's City Councilmember for District 1 in 2018 and her terms ends in 2021. She has served on numerous boards, committees and commissions during her time in office, including the Human Rights and Planning Commission, Spokane Regional Transit Authority Board and as vice chair of Finance and Administration.

General municipal elections in Spokane are held in November in odd-numbered years. Each of the three districts in Spokane has two city council positions. Burke currently serves alongside District 1 City Councilmember Michael Cathcart.

Jonathan Bingle, who ran for Spokane mayor in 2019, announced his candidacy on Thursday to fill the District 1 position that Burke will leave vacant, with an endorsement from Cathcart.

“My priorities are to grow Northeast Spokane and protect its economic future as we continue to grow as a city” Bingle said. “I will give our law enforcement officers the support and funding they need to keep our neighborhoods safe, while also working to find sensible solutions to the homelessness crisis in Spokane.”

Bingle is a lifelong residents of northeast Spokane who graduated from Rogers High School and studied at Spokane Falls Community College. He has owned a small business in Spokane for 11 years, and has a wife and nine-month-old son, according to a press release.

In his endorsement, Cathcart said in part that Bingle's "energy, resolve, and work ethic will provide a distinct advantage for the citizens we represent in Northeast Spokane."

Burke's full Facebook post announcing her decision is as follows:

I will cherish this experience. There is a wealth of knowledge throughout Spokane and I am lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from so many great leaders so early in my career. We have achieved monumental milestones for our city - as a community.

Together, we protected vulnerable seniors from unnecessary evictions, increased civic engagement among young people, secured millions of dollars in funding from the state for local infrastructure projects, acquired substantial investments in affordable housing, established Spokane’s first Sustainability Commission, shifted the conversations around homelessness, and improved traffic safety and walkability in our neighborhoods.

Did I mention that Spokane instituted the most robust protections for homeowners and tenants in response to a global pandemic?