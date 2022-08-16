City of Spokane reactivates cooling plan in anticipation of high temperatures

The city libraries will extend their hours of operation ahead of the upcoming heat wave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In response to another upcoming heatwave, the city has once again reactivated its cooling plans. Library hours have been extended beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 21.

The following libraries will be open until 8 p.m. from Tuesday until Sunday:

Central – 906 W. Main St.

Shadle Park – 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Liberty Park – 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Hillyard – 4110 N. Cook St.

“August temperatures are expected to heat up again, so the cooling centers portion of the City’s hazard sheltering plan is being reactivated to give people a place to cool off,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement. “Air conditioning, water and restrooms will be available at these branches for anyone who needs a place out of the heat.”

Cooling centers are estimated to hold approximately 1,700 people throughout the city. If capacity is reached, Spokane will open more cooling center locations.

As in previous heat emergencies, Spokane Public Libraries will include drinking fountains and filling stations, restrooms, access to books, wi-fi connectivity, technology, and interactive play areas. All libraries with expanded hours saw a slight increase in visitors.

Populations vulnerable to the heat should remember to stay cool and out of the heat as much as possible to keep themselves safe. Staying hydrated, finding shade, and other precautions can help everyone get through next week’s mini heatwave.

