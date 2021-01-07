3 things to know Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. —
When will Spokane finally cool off from the record-breaking heat
Tuesday, June 29 was a record-setting day in Spokane and across the entire Inland Northwest. Several all-time record highs were broken. Spokane hit 109 which broke a 60-year old record to mark the hottest temperature ever recorded since records began in 1881.
While that seems to have been the hottest day of this historic heatwave, it's going to take some time to drop temperatures back to more comfortable levels. The 90s are in sight for Independence Day this Sunday, but considering the average high is 80 degrees, we'll still be well above average.
Neighbors reported to the Spokane Fire Department that two people found dead in a Spokane apartment building on Wednesday morning were suffering some symptoms of heat-related stress, according to City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington.
This comes as a historic heat wave slams the Northwest. In the coming days, temperatures will continue to soar to record highs in Washington, Idaho and much of the West Coast. Spokane hit 109 degrees on Tuesday, an all-time record high for the city.
The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many areas across the Inland Northwest have banned personal use of fireworks due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.
This is the 29th year of all individual consumer fireworks being illegal in the Spokane. In the 10 years prior to the ordinance, firefighters responded to an average of 104 fireworks-caused fires between June 28 and July 6, McIntyre said. Since the ban has been in place, the average number of fireworks-caused fires has dropped to less than five. That is a 95% decrease. To read more about the dangers and consequences of amateur fireworks shows, click here.