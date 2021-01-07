3 things to know Thursday

When Spokane is expected to cool off, two people in Spokane from heat-related stress symptoms, fireworks ban in the area, but there are still places to see them.

Tuesday, June 29 was a record-setting day in Spokane and across the entire Inland Northwest. Several all-time record highs were broken. Spokane hit 109 which broke a 60-year old record to mark the hottest temperature ever recorded since records began in 1881.

While that seems to have been the hottest day of this historic heatwave, it's going to take some time to drop temperatures back to more comfortable levels. The 90s are in sight for Independence Day this Sunday, but considering the average high is 80 degrees, we'll still be well above average. Read more

Neighbors reported to the Spokane Fire Department that two people found dead in a Spokane apartment building on Wednesday morning were suffering some symptoms of heat-related stress, according to City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington.

This comes as a historic heat wave slams the Northwest. In the coming days, temperatures will continue to soar to record highs in Washington, Idaho and much of the West Coast. Spokane hit 109 degrees on Tuesday, an all-time record high for the city. Read more

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many areas across the Inland Northwest have banned personal use of fireworks due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.