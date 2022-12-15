72 local recipes featured in The Spokane Cookbook

A cookbook with 72 local recipes features Spokane chefs, farmers, and foodies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chefs, farmers and foodies throughout Spokane poured their hearts and stomachs into a book worth knowing about, The Spokane Cookbook.

After working on the project for many months, the crafted cookbook was created by local photographer, Ari Nordhagen.

The hardcover contains 72 recipes, breathtaking photographs and shares stories of locals who are a part of Spokane's food culture scene.

The cookbook won a Spokane Arts Grant Award in December of 2021 for its commitment to the hospitality industry with a portion of the proceeds from the book going directly to Big Table Spokane.

You can purchase The Spokane Cookbook at Auntie's Bookstore, Atticus, Wishing Tree Books, Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things, now.

The Spokane Cookbook's official launch takes place Friday, December 16th, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at The Wonder Building.

Attendees will have the chance to get autographs and chat with the author and a few chefs featured in the cookbook.

There will be two other book-signing events taking place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as well Dec. 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Both events will take place at the Wonder Building (835 N Post Street).

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.