Here are the Spokane construction projects launching in 2021

The projects will prioritize economic recovery in Spokane after the pandemic and upgrades on Sprague Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s 2021 construction season launched on Thursday with a budget of $70 million.

In a press release, the City of Spokane said $40 million will go toward new work and the other $30 million will assist current projects.

“This year’s investment in public infrastructure will help our community during this year of recovery and renewal,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in the press release. “Our projects will support critical utility needs and assist the traveling public—including motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians—while putting members of our community to work.”

Here is a list of new projects developing this year:

The complete reconstruction of East Sprague Avenue from Division E to Grant will start April 19. This project will focus on improvements to Sprague corridor from Stone to Division. There will be a closure of Sprague during the project, but the businesses along that stretch will remain open.

Here is a list of existing projects that will be worked on:

The 104-year-old Post Street Bridge will be replaced. Last year, the work on the bridge was focused on reinforcing the arches. The demolition of the rest of the bridge will begin soon.

