Spokane Community Town Hall series kicks off tonight

NEWESD 101 is hosting the events focused on building safer neighborhoods in Spokane.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NorthEast Washington Educational Service District (NEWESD) will be hosting a series of community town halls in Spokane.

ESD leaders say the events will be focused on creating safer neighborhoods throughout the city.

“At the end of the day, what we do is all for the youth,” project coordinator Calen Robertson said.

Local mentors are hopeful these types of conversations will help show the youth they have positive resources around and available to them. ESD created the Safe Communities Partnership in 2020.

Their goal is to reach the youth where they are and guide them to services such as gang prevention counseling, employment training, and career development, along with placing them in positive social and recreational spaces.

“There’s more than just going out on the street and hustling,” Robertson explained.

After running into trouble during his younger years, Robertson says he discovered the resources available through the ESD and has now made it his mission to give back.

“You can go find a job. Those who don’t have a great education or are a felon, you can go to a trade school and go make big money,” he continued.

This evening's town hall will be fielding questions and concerns from the East Central Neighborhood. The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spokane Service Team Building at 2424 E. Riverside Ave.

Thursday, April 27, a town hall will be hosted for the West Central neighborhood. The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Central Community Center at 1603 N. Belt St.

Northeast Spokane will get its own community town hall on May 3rd. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center at 4001 N. Cook St.

ESD leaders believe say they’re hopeful these types of events can reach the youth and be an example of how much they’re cared about.

“No matter where you are in Spokane County, if you’re struggling to find resources, I would strongly suggest one of these events,” Robertson said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.