Spokane Community Against Racism drafts letter calling for Spokane police chief's resignation

SCAR claims police chief Craig Meidl is using city resources to advance the agenda of a narrow group of powerful business owners in the Spokane area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) has drafted a letter to Spokane City Council and Mayor Nadine Woodward calling for the resignation of Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

In the letter, SCAR says Meidl is using city resources to advance the agenda of a narrow group of powerful business owners in the Spokane area, giving them more power than the average Spokane resident.

SCAR pointed to Chud Wendle and his associates in the Spokane Business and Commercial Propoerty Owners Council (SBCPOC) as the ones receiving this preferential treatment from SPD.

"Instead of serving the public impartially, Chief Meidl has weaponized accountability policies he dislikes to excuse a lack of police response to specific communities and reserved the highest level of public service for his friends," SCAR said in the letter.

In a list of community demands, SCAR called for Meidl's resignation and for Mayor Woodward to begin an open search for a new police chief "with meaningful and inclusive community involvement."

SCAR also called on city council to use its subpoena power to fully investigate the degree in which Meidl and SPD used positions and public resources "to advance the political agenda of Chud Wendle and SBCPOC."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.