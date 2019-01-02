SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Baumgartner, The Treasurer of Spokane County, and Tom Konis, the Spokane County Assessor, announced Friday that more than $4 million in tax overpayments from 2018 were returned to regional taxpayers.

Those impacted include citizens, businesses and nonprofit organizations that have made overpayments on their property taxes or were eligible for tax exempt status. Common causes for a tax overpayment include duplicate payments of a property tax bill or a pending tax exempt status.

Baumgartner released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“It’s important the citizens of Spokane County not pay more in taxes than they are legally required. I’m pleased that my office could work with the County Assessor’s Office and others to enact these $4.4 million in cumulative tax refunds for 2018.”

The 2018 tax refunds represent a 49% increase over the $2.9 million refunded in 2017.

Baumgartner & Konis noted concern that eligible veterans, senior citizens and disabled persons were not aware of their legal right to pay less in property tax.

“Citizens older than 61, disabled persons or veterans with a total disability rating, who own their home and have a total household income less than $40,000 may be eligible for a reduction in their property taxes.” Said Konis. “I encourage all citizens who believe they may qualify to contact the Assessor’s Office to review their eligibility.”