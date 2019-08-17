SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Superior Court judge ruled against a lawsuit filed by the Washington State Association of Counties and Spokane County that challenged a law that requires there be five county commissioners for the county.

WSAC and Spokane County spokespeople filed the lawsuit to challenge a 2018 law, which they say violates the Washington State Constitutions’ uniformity clause on county government. The filing named Spokane County Commissioner Al French (R) and former Spokane County Commissioner John Roskelley (D). The county said it is unconstitutional and voters should make the decision.

SHB 2887 mandates the non-charter counties with populations over 400,000 increase the number of elected county commissioners from three to five members. Spokane County is the only county in the state that fits this criteria.

“The Legislature overstepped their authority when they passed this law, and we are disappointed in this ruling,” Eric Johnson, Executive Director of the Washington State Association of Counties, said in a release.

In 2015, Prop. 1 asked Spokane County voters to expand the county commission from three to five members. The voters clearly rejected Prop. 1, which left the commission with three members.

